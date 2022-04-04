Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $3.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

