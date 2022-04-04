Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Hydro One has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.30.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.