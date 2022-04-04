Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.