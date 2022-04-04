HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $318,584.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $53.40 million and $318,584.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

