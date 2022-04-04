Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.