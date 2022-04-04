I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $752,664.31

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $752,664.31 and $136.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00284378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005321 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00673824 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,498,657 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

