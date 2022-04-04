Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $5,274.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,308.34 or 0.07198744 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.79 or 0.07469542 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.61 or 1.00346992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.