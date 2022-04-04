iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $26.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.