ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 94,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 846,703 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,547 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 98.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,850,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 918,030 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

