IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Loop Capital

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $192.16 on Monday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day moving average of $214.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

