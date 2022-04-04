Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $20.50 on Monday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

