IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.64) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $22.87 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

