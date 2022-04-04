Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,465 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 192.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Loews by 95.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.86. 681,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

