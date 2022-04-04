Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,328 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,832. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

