Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,344 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

MA stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

