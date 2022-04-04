Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,585 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.23. 608,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.