Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 80,921 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

