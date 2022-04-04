Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. 2,866,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

