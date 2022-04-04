Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $6.61 on Monday, hitting $403.79. 585,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.29 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

