Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $371,441,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 2,057,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,236. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

