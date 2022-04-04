Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,943,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

KLAC stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,751. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.75 and its 200-day moving average is $379.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

