Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 14,444 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tapestry by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tapestry by 25.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

