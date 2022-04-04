Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 212,951 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,951 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,366 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,214. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

