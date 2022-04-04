Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 24,365 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,962,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661,268. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

