Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 30,579 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,449. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

