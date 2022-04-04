Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,498 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

DKS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. 1,251,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

