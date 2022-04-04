Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,597 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

