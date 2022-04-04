Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,963,865. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.