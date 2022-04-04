Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,405 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,494,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

