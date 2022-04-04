Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Best Buy by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Best Buy by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.