Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 153.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. 1,350,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.77.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

