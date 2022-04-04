Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,717. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a 200-day moving average of $243.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.