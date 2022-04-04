Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

