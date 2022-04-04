Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.46.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.38. The stock had a trading volume of 765,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,088. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.56. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

