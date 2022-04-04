Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,339,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.48. 292,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average is $250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

