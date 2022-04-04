Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.58 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,171. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AZO traded up $41.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,016.38. The stock had a trading volume of 168,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,750. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,937.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,892.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

