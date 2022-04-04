Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.28 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.