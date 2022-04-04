Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,623. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

