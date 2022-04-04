Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.61 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 439.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,504. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.40 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

