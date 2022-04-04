Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

NYSE MOH traded down $10.74 on Monday, reaching $328.67. 444,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $347.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

