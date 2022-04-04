Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,513 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.75. 706,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,505. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.59. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

