Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.99. 3,477,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

