Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.92 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280,229 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,632,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,955,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

