Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.20. 329,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.