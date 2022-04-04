Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,697. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.