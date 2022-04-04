Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $634.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $591.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $259.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

