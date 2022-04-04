Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

