Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.29. The stock had a trading volume of 267,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,565. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.