Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 16,246 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after buying an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,771,000 after buying an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

