Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,963 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $6.05 on Monday, reaching $185.07. The stock had a trading volume of 473,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

